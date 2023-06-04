PDP Governors Forum gets new Chairman, Vice Chairman

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has emerged the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

The new chairman, who emerged on Saturday in Bauchi, is to replace Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State announced this immediately after a meeting of the PDPGF at the Governor’s Office in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital.

At the meeting, which was attended by the presidential candidate of the party for the February 25, 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, was also elected Vice Chairman of the forum.

Fintiri said the Bauchi State Governor was elected based on his competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.

Responding, Governor Mohammed promised to work hand-in-hand with his colleagues for the development of the party.

Mohammed, who said his emergence was a mark of honour to him and the entire people of Bauchi State, urged his colleagues to support him in order to move the Forum and the PDP forward.

Governors present at the meeting included Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang (Plateau), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Sir Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Pastor Umo Bassey Eno (Akwa Ibom) and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa).

Other were: Ademola Adeleke (Osun State), Sherrif Oborevwori (Delta) Douye Diri (Bayelsa) Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo), who was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

Others at the meeting apart from former Vice President Abubakar included the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Aliyu Damagum; former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna; former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi; former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Aliyu Babangida; Acting Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara; governorship candidate of the party for the upcoming election in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye; and Senator Abdul Ningi.