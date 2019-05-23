Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has been elected as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, the outgoing Chairman of the Forum, announced this at the end of its meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dankwambo, while reading the meeting’s communiqué, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of emergency on security matter.

He said: “The PDP Governors Forum is very concerned about the state of insecurity and how it affects food security as farmers are scared to go to their farms for fear of being killed or kidnapped and urges the President to declare a state of emergency on security matters.”

Some of the States Governors present at the meeting were Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Samuel Otorm of Benue, Aminu Tambwal of Sokoto, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa and incoming Emeka Ihedioha of Imo.

Also at the meeting were Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The PDP governors later moved to the Nigeria Governors Forum meeting where they joined their counterpart from the All Progressives Congress to elect a new chairman for NGF among other agenda of the meeting.