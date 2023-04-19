PDP Governors’ Forum congratulates Gov. Fintiri on reelection

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has congratulated one of its members, Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri, on his re-election.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by its Director-General, CID Maduabum in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement described Fintiri’s victory as victory for democracy.

Iy said: “It was a hard-fought and hard-won victory, not just for Governor Fintiri, but also for Adamawa; for democracy and for due process in Nigeria

“Indeed, Nigeria has just been rescued from descent into the abyss.”

The forum also commended INEC for the way it handled the election.

It said: “It is in this regard that the Commission is requested to promptly re-visit all other elections where infractions had been identified.

“Where matters have been taken to the tribunal, INEC should assume a garb and toga of neutrality and inform the tribunals of the actual events that transpired in elections.”

The PDP governors called on Fintiri to continue to justify the huge mandate and trust of the people of Adamawa.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Fintiri winner of the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State having polled 430,788 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 398,788 votes.