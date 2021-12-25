PDP governors congratulate Makinde @54

The PDP Governors’ Forum, under the Chairmanship of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Saturday congratulated Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, as he celebrates his 54th birthday anniversary.

The forum, in a statement by its Director-General, CID Maduabum, in Abuja on Saturday, commended Makinde on his achievements and effort towards transforming Oyo State.

The forum thanked God for His blessings of wisdom and good health on Makinde, especially in the last two years he had piloted the affairs of Oyo state.

The PDP governors said they were happy with the manner Makinde transformed Oyo State: “from a debtor economy, to a state now innovatively using Agri-Business and Technology in rebuilding its capacity to provide for the basic needs of its people.

“The Forum is excited to note your inspiring achievements in agriculture, sports infrastructure, education for all, massive road projects, particularly, rural roads linking your agriculture multiplication estates in the State to points of sale, within the State and beyond.

“PDP Governors’ Forum is enamoured on how you have brought to bear, your experience as a successful mega business man, to your office as Governor and wish you well as you continue to unveil your transformational initiatives on affairs of the State and the people.”

The PDP governors acknowledged Makinde’s outstanding contributions to the party’s progress, brotherly love amongst PDP Governors, as they engage with the myriad challenges of insecurity, banditry and terrorism facing the country.

The forum congratulated Makinde on his birthday, prayed that God’s favour be upon him, his family and the people of Oyo State.