The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated Chief Dan Orbih over his emergence as the party’s new South South Zonal Chairman.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the new Zonal Chairman emerged through a credible and transparent process at the congress.

Ologbondiyan said the peaceful South South zonal congress further demonstrated PDP’s unity and focus.

“The party notes that the oneness of purpose that characterised the exercise has further proven that the PDP, under the current leadership, is one indivisible family, made up of patriots, whose only interest is the stability and development of our country,” he said.

He urged all PDP leaders, stakeholders, teeming supporters in the South South and across the country to continue to work together for the interest of Nigeria.