A former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has described the Peoples Democratic Party as a party full of ungrateful people and sadists.

Orubebe, who served as Minister in the Goodluck Jonathan Administration, said this in an interview with Vanguard newspaper.

He said the PDP kills the spirit of loyalty, love and commitment.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party is a party of so many ungrateful and sadistic people, and sometimes it sounds funny when I see and hear some of them talk on the television, radio and in the newspaper.”

Orubebe said the behaviour of some of the party’s big wigs is laughable and funny to him.