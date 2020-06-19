The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday in Benin formally received the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, into its fold, bringing to an end the widespread speculation of the governor’s defection.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the PDP Chairman in Edo State, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, received Obaseki and his supporters into the party.

Obaseki, who arrived at the PDP Secretariat at exactly 2:15pm in company with his supporters, expressed joy over the reception accorded him by the party.

The governor commended the PDP leadership in the state for its principles, which had attracted him to join the party.

He said with the energy he witnessed in the party on arrival, Edo people would have more in terms of human and capital development.

“The Tsunami in development and democratic practice both in party and governance in Edo in particular and Nigeria in general would be as never been witnessed since 1999,” he said.

Welcoming him, Aziegbemi assured the governor that members of the party would accord him good quality and harmonious working relationship.

He also promised that as the party chairman in the state, he would provide the governor every support and encouragement he needed to succeed as the new leader of the party.

He also pledged to mobilise others to rally round the governor in his new task of repositioning the state for the good of all.

He also called on the Ward Chairman of the party in Oredo to present party membership card to the governor.

—