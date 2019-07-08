The Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau will on July 10 conduct its primary election to select candidate for the Pengana constituency by-election in the state.

John Akans, the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed August 3 for the conduct of the by-election.

NAN also reports that the by-election became imperative following the demise of Ezekiel Afon, who died immediately he was declared winner of the election into the Pengana constituency in March.

Akans explained that the conduct of primaries was in accordance with the provisions of the electoral act.

He also said that the party had constituted a five-man committee to ensure the conduct of a successful and transparent primary election.

“The state working committee of our party has today set up a five-man committee that will conduct primaries in respect of the pengana constituency bye-election that has been slated for August 3”

“The committee has been mandated to in conjunction with the Bassa Local Government chapter of our great party, organise and conduct free,fair and credible primary election on July 10.

“As a responsible party, we are committed to the good of all Nigerians, particularly plateau people.

“We are also mindful of the fact that over the years, our people have been subjected to poverty, hunger killings and nepotism. They need to be liberated.” he said

Akans urged residents of the constituency to support and vote for the PDP in the forthcoming poll, adding that the party would provide good leadership for the people.

NAN reports that Yakubu Chocho, the party’s Organising Secretary in the state, would serve as chairman of the committee.