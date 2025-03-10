PDP fixes date for three zonal congresses

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved April 12 for the party’s earlier congresses in three zones.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the NWC approved the South South Zonal Congress and shifting of the South West and North Central zonal congresses from the earlier scheduled date of March 22 to April 12.

Also Read:

He said that the zonal congresses would hold simultaneously in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the South South; Ibadan, Oyo state, for the South West zone; and Jos, Plateau State, for the North Central zone.

The PDP spokesman said that executive officers and national ex-officio members for the respective zonal chapters would be elected at the congresses in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Ologunagba urged all aspirants, PDP leaders, stakeholders, and members in the respective zones, Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, and the media to note the date for the zonal congresses and be guided accordingly.

Post Views: 0