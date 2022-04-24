PDP fixes date for its 96th National Executive Council meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party is to hold its 96th National Executive Committee on May 4.

The party disclosed this in a notice issued by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Saturday.

He urged all members of the NEC to attend the meeting.

Anyanwu said that the meeting that would start by 2pm would hold at the NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, it is expected that the party would among other things discuss the issue of zoning of the presidential ticket, the party’s primary and other issues related to 2023 general elections.