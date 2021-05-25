The Peoples Democratic Party Zonal tour for Plateau central was on Tuesday put on hold following an auto accident involving the party leaders which claimed the life of the state Financial Secretary, Mary Adar Gar.

The tragic accident occurred on Monday evening in Mangu when a Vectra car rammed into the vehicle conveying the PDP leaders, who were returning to Jos from Shendam where they had attended the party’s zonal tour for the Plateau South.

It was gathered that those inside the 18-seater bus conveying the PDP leaders were the state Deputy chairman, Captain Bitrus Golden (retired); former caretaker committee chairman of the party, Yakubu Chocho; State Secretary, Emmanuel Tuang; State Treasurer, Ismaila Abubakar; State Auditor, Angela Shinkur; the state woman Leader as well as the Central Zone Vice chairman of the party.

An eyewitness, Timothy Pam said that the party leaders were approaching the Mangu town when the driver of a Vectra car left his lane and hit the 18-seater bus conveying the party officials killing the financial Secretary while others sustained injuries.

The eyeswitness said, “It was around 6pm on Monday when the accident occurred. A speeding Vectra car hit the 18-seater bus carrying the PDP officials and the bus plunged into a lagoon after somersaulting several times.

“The financial Secretary who was sitting at the back was flown out of the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead at the Jos University Teaching hospital, where she was rushed to while others only sustained injuries. The driver of the Vectra car was still unconscious when I left the hospital.”

State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Bitrus Golen, who survived the auto crash also confirmed the incident, saying their survival was a miracle

He said, “It was the driver of the Vectra car who caused the accident. We were told that he is a mechanic on the road to test a car that he had repaired for the owner. And the owner who was with him in the car was even telling the mechanic to lower his speed before he suddenly hit our bus. If not because our own driver did his best, the situation could have been worse but we thank God for everything.”

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, John Akans, who expressed shock at the unfortunate incident said the party had cancelled the PDP tour scheduled for the Central Zone on Tuesday in honour of the deceased party official and those who sustained injuries during the accident .

“Considering what happened and in the wisdom of our leaders, we have decided to put off our party’s tour scheduled to continue today (Tuesday) for the Plateau central zone,” he added.