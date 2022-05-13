PDP felicitates with Ekweremadu at 60

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu on his 60th birthday.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja Friday, described Ekweremadu as a brilliant lawyer, resourceful administrator, seasoned legislator and down-to-earth democrat.

Ekweremadu, PDP said remained committed to the unity, stability as well as the entrenchment of equity and justice in the country.

It added that over the years, Ekweremadu remained outstanding in his dedication to the development and welfare of Nigerians.

The party indicated Ekweremadu demonstrated this as a Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Enugu State, Secretary to Enugu State Government, three-time Senator and two-time deputy senate president.

The first opposition party appreciated Ekweremadu’s contributions alongside other PDP leaders in stabilizing the party in furtherance of the mission to rescue and rebuild the nation.

“The PDP congratulates Ekweremadu, the Ikeoha Ndi Igbo on this auspicious occasion and prays God to bless and grant him many more years in good health.”