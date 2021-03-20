The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as he attains the age of 57 years.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday, said the PDP family was grateful to God for giving the nation a special gift of a statesman in Ugwuanyi.

Ologbondiyan, in the statement, described Ugwuanyi as an excellent administrator and down to earth leader.

He said Ugwuanyi’s selfless service, particularly in his massive legacy projects and empowerment of his people, amply demonstrated that the essence of leadership was in serving others rather than self.

“We celebrate our dear Gov. Ugwuanyi and pray the Almighty God to continue to bless him with many more years in good health, wisdom and abiding peace of mind,” Ologbondiyan said.