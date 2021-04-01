The Peoples Democratic Party has extended the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the Anambra State governorship election by one week.

The party said this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Colonel Austin Akobundu, on Wednesday.

Akobundu said the closing date for the sales of the forms had been extended from March 31 to April 7.

Akobundu added that the date for the submission of the forms had also been extended to April 10.

He said: “All aspirants, leaders of our party, critical stakeholders as well as our teeming supporters in Anambra are to take note and guided accordingly.”

About 13 aspirants, including three females: Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra); Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of former vice president Alex Ekwueme; and Genevieve Ekwochi, had obtained the forms.

Others were Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Chris Azubogu, Dr. Winston Ude, Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Ezeemo, Godwin Maduka, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Tony Nwoye and Chief Walter Okeke.

The forms were sold at N21 million made up of N1 million for expression of interest and N20 million for nomination form.