The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the expansion of the newly constituted Ebonyi State Caretaker Committee of the party.

This was made known by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan said tthe additional members of the Ebonyi State Caretaker Committee are James Onah, Assistant Secretary, and Monday Chukwu, Treasurer.

He added: “All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this further guided accordingly.