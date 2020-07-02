The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved its South West Zonal Caretaker Committee.

The party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja announced Dayo Ogungbenro as the Chairman of the new Caretaker Committee.

Other members of the new committee are: Daisi Akinniran, to serve as the Secretary, while Chief Taiwo Abayomi Kuye, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde, Oyebola Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olagbegi, Funmi Oguns and Hon. Owokoniran Wahab are members.

Ologbondiyan said the action of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He said: “The new Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by Section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution pending the conduct of elective zonal congress.

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in the South West zone to continue to work together in harmony especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo state for a successful governorship election in September.”