The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the dissolution of Plateau State Executive Committee of the party.

The party disclosed this in statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Colonel Austin Akobundu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Akobundu said the NWC also appointed a State Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of the State for a period of not more than 90 days with effect from June 10.

The state caretaker committee is Chaired by Senator Tunde Ogbeha with Hon. Patrick Ogbu as Secretary.

The members are Kunsi Ndayako, Michael Dapialong, Pam Davou, Emmanuel Go’ar, Istifanus Mwansat, Mr Ishaku Chuntai, Jacob Adikaba, Akims James and Gregory Yenlong.

Akobundu advised all PDP leaders and critical stakeholders to be guided accordingly.