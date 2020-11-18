The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved the ward, local government and state executive committees of the Ebonyi State chapter of the party forthwith.

The NWC in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday also dissolved the South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee.

Ologbondiyan said the NWC made the decision arising from a crucial meeting on Tuesday.

He said the decisions were pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.