The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee for the Cross River State chapter of the party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said the decision taken by the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee was pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP constitution.

“Consequently, the NWC has constituted a new State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter of the party at the state level,” he said.

The new State Caretaker Committee, according to Ologbondiyan, is chaired by Efiok Cobham, with Eko Atu as Secretary and Rita Ayim as Publicity Secretary.

Other members of the state caretaker committee are Attah Ochinke, Dr. Uke Enun, Professor Walter Mboto, Mike Usibe, Christopher Ekpo, Victor Effiom Okon and Prince K. J. Agba.

Ologbondiyan, however, said all other structures of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remained intact.