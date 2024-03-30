PDP dissolves 19 State Executive Committees, names caretakers

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved the Executive Committees of 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory and appointed Caretaker Committees in their place at both states and wards levels.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday.

Ologunagba said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pursuant to the provisions of Section 29 (2) (b) of the Constitution of our Party on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), approved the appointment of the Executives whose tenures have expired in some State, Local Government and Ward chapters to serve as Caretaker Committees in the affected States, LGAs and Wards respectively.

“The Caretaker Committees have been mandated to run the affairs of our Party at their appropriate levels for a period of 3 (three) months as follows:

“Abia- LGA: With effect from March 22, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 15, 2024

“Akwa Ibom – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024 ; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Bauchi – LGA: With effect from March 22, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Bauchi- State: With effect from March 23, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Benue- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Cross River – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Delta -LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Ekiti – Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Enugu- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Gombe- State: With effect from March 23, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Imo-LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Jigawa – Ward: With effect from March 16, 2024

“Kaduna . – Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024”.

Also Read

“Others include: Niger- Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Ondo – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Plateau – LGA: With effect from March 23, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Rivers – State: With effect from March 21, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 18, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Sokoto- Ward: With effect from March 16, 2024

“Taraba – Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024 and FCT- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024.”