PDP dismisses threat claims to Ibadan national convention process

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed insinuations of internal crisis within its folds, affirming that its elective national convention slated for November 15 is on track.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said this at a news conference in Abuja, saying that all preparations for the convention were on track.

“Let me be clear, the PDP convention will hold as planned. Every chapter is involved, our leaders across the country are working together, and preparations are on track. There is no threat to the process.

“Our members should be rest assured that everything that needs to be done is being done and in a very seamless way.

“We are moving all over the country towards Ibadan. Indeed, the preparatory train is already in Ibadan,” he said.

Ologunagba also dismissed the speculations of internal disagreements within the party National Working Committee (NWC) members, following separate conflicting letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the party’s state congress in Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

He said that what some perceived as conflict was merely democracy in action, noting that PDP is a party that debates and resolves issues through its constitution.

He said that the leadership requires responsibility, and the constitution is clear on the roles of the party officers, adding that when anybody has the opportunity and the privilege of being a leader in the party, the minimum expected is responsibility.

He said that Section 35 of the party’s constitution provides for the office of the national chairman, including the power to assign responsibilities, call for and preside over the National Executive Committee, the national caucus and the NWC meetings.

“The national chairman provides overall leadership and can summon meetings, while the national secretary carries out administrative duties such as issuing notices and keeping records.

“The secretary cannot unilaterally call meetings or release statements without approval. Some of the confusion seen in public stems from either ignorance or deliberate mischief,” he said.

At the party state congress in Cross River, Ologunagba insisted that the NWC had already suspended the congress, while it also directed the South-South Caretaker Committee to take responsibility for the party affairs in the state.

On the issue concerning the Akwa Ibom chapter of PDP, Ologunagba maintained that the party has taken clear decisions which “stand” and warned against any individual attempting to act outside the party’s authority.

“Our constitution does not allow anyone to belong to two parties at once, and we will not tolerate actions that undermine unity.

“The meeting that produced the party’s position was properly convened, with records and videos to prove it. Anyone claiming otherwise is misleading the public,” he said.

Reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day broadcast, the PDP spokesperson described it as uninspiring and disappointing, with claims not reflecting the reality Nigerians face, including the cost of living and security challenges.

The PDP publicity secretary also demanded transparency on the use of funds claimed to be saved from the subsidy removal.

Ologunagba also described the announced N25,000 cash transfers as an ineffective solution, arguing that “handouts do not build an economy.”

He advocated for true reforms through policies like tax breaks for home renovation, which he said would stimulate production and create jobs, rather than token payments that deepen poverty and dependence.

He said that the PDP remains the only truly democratic party committed to providing the leadership that Nigeria needs. (NAN)