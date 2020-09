The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election, had charged the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the October 10, 2020 election, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to speak out on the alleged diversion of billions of naira COVID-19 intervention funds received by the state.

The demand, in a statement on Sunday the PDP said, is predicated on alleged diversion of COVID-19 palliative funds by certain officials of the Akeredolu-led “self-serving administration”.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said this is especially given the conflicting denials by members of the Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team over the whereabout of over N700 million intervention fund.

The PDP campaign described as indicting that Akeredolu, on whose shoulders the burden of the wellbeing of the people lie, had failed to speak out on this alleged fraud.

It said: “Indeed any clean, transparent and upright administration that had not soiled its hand and which has the interest of the people at heart, would have ordered an open investigation, secure and channel the resources to the wellbeing of the people.

“Given its penchant for condoning corruption and wicked embezzlement of public funds, the APC administration in Ondo state had remained less forthcoming, while officials continue with conflicting denials and endless buck passing.

“Our campaign charges Governor Akeredolu not to wait until his inevitable defeat at the poll to end the corruption in his administration by ordering an open investigation into the N700 million as well as the truth or otherwise in the allegations, in the public space, that the state received $10 million from foreign donors.

“This is in addition to the circumstances surrounding the failure of the state to pay certain health workers in the past 15 months, despite their participation in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

“We challenge Governor Akeredolu to within three days, set up an independent inquiry into these allegations if his administration has no skeleton in its cupboard.

“Furthermore, our campaign challenges Governor Akeredolu to account for the proceeds of various levies and taxes collected by his administration, using numerous platforms to fleece the poor masses, ncluding market women, transporters, artisans, small business owners among others in the state.

“It is therefore not surprising that the Ondo people abandoned Governor Akeredolu and pitched their tent with our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, in their collective quest to end the misrule which the Akeredolu administration represents, and no amount of blackmail, threats and violence by the APC will deter the Ondo people in this resolve.”