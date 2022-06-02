PDP delegate shared N7m convention largesse with community — Buhari + Photo

A Peoples Democratic Party presidential primaries delegate from Kaduna State, Tanko Rossi Sabo, has reportedly shared his largesse with his community members in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a former Special Adviser Media to late Governor Ibrahim Yakowa of Kaduna State, Reuben Buhari, has said.

According to the news made available on Wednesday, the delegate spent N7 million on the less privileged in his area.

Buhari said in an interview with newsmen: “He bought jerseys, paid school fees and hospital fees.

“He distributed the rest to other support groups.

“Whatever is the argument on whether he was right in collecting the money or not, my consolation is that hundreds of the less privileged in his community are smiling today.

“For that, I say well done Tanko.”

Sabo was among the Kaduna State delegates to the National Convention of the PDP where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.