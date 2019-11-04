The Peoples Democratic Party defectors from Ovia South West on Monday in Benin said that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo infrastructural development across the state are commendable and full of praise.

The leader of the delegation, Pere Ejune, gave the commendation when he led other members on a courtesy visit to Edo Government House, Benin, to formally announced their defection from to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“In Ofunama Ward where I’m from, since the practice of democracy, I have never made up my mind to join any political party, but the Obaseki led-administration is worth commendation.

“The things that is making me and my people to formally join APC is the development the governor is putting in place.

“This good work am seeing everywhere is the major reason we are joining this present government.

“We are not going to be in opposition to this government, because opposition will not pray for the success of the ruling government; it took me four months to convince my people.

“We have agreed to join this government and to work with it to attract development to our riverine areas.”

In his remarks, Obaseki, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said that a true leader was that person who put the interest of his people ahead of his personal gain.

“Democracy is all about our people, our community, our land, our state and our country, that is what democracy is all about.

So, when you have a leader who is talking about his people ahead of other things is a true leader; I will relate your message to the governor,” he said.