Akure North Local Government Area has been won by the Peoples Democratic Party in the ongoing release of results of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission released the result at its Collation Centre in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to the electoral Commission, while the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, scored 12,263 votes, his closest rival and incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress, polled 9,546 votes.

The Deputy Governor of the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party scored 1,046 votes.