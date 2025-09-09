PDP dead, buried, controlled by APC agents – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party is “dead and buried.”

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, he said the party is now under the control of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, APC agents from the Presidential Villa are infiltrating and steering the affairs of the PDP.

The former lawmaker also dismissed any hopes of revival for the opposition party, saying it no longer operates independently.

“Apart from our Lord Jesus Christ, no dead can rise again. PDP is dead and buried. The party was sold, and I’m not sure they even got the payment receipt. What you have now is an APC-controlled PDP,” he said.

“It is a party that has been controlled from the villa. I have said before that as far as we are concerned, it is the agents of the APC that control the PDP,” he added.

Melaye, who previously contested under the PDP platform, stated that he is no longer a member of the PDP and has now pitched his tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which he described as the platform capable of defeating President Bola Tinubu’s APC government in the next general elections.

“I’m a proud member of the ADC, and by the grace of God, that is the party that will unseat Tinubu and send APC out of the villa come May 29, 2027,” Melaye stated.

While steering the discussion away from the PDP’s internal issues, Melaye urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national challenges.

“There are critical issues bedevilling this country: hunger, malnutrition, misgovernance, and maladministration. Those are the issues I think we should discuss, not a dead party,” he said.

