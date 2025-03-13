PDP Crisis: We must resolve our internal problems – Bayelsa Governor

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has stressed the need for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to address its internal conflicts to remain a strong and competitive political force in Nigeria.

The governor stated this while speaking to journalists after the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee in Abuja on Thursday.

Diri, who emphasised the importance of self-examination within the party, said, “Today’s inauguration is a step in the right direction.

“However, while many accuse the APC-led federal government of destroying democracy, the real question is whether the PDP is ready to be a vibrant opposition. We must first look inwards and fix our own problems.”

The governor urged PDP members to stop blaming external forces and focus on strengthening the party from within.

“It’s easy to point fingers at others, but what about our internal challenges? The PDP must first resolve its internal issues before it can effectively compete with other political parties.

“We are the oldest political party in Nigeria, so we have no excuse,” he added.

Diri stressed that no individual should be bigger than the party and that unity is essential for PDP’s resurgence.

“The political will lies with the people, with the members of the party. Once we all agree that the PDP needs fixing, no one person should be bigger than the party,” he stated.

Regarding the mandate of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee, he noted that they have been tasked with addressing all concerns affecting the party in the region.

“They will look into every issue concerning the party, not just one area. Their work is crucial to our progress,” he said.

Responding to the question of PDP being fully restored, Diri acknowledged that while progress had been made, more work was needed.

“It’s a step forward, but I wouldn’t say the party has been fully restored. However, the South-South remains PDP’s stronghold, with four serving governors.

“We are united in our commitment to rebuilding the party,” he affirmed.

Earlier, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, expressed optimism about the party’s future, stating that the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee’s inauguration was a sign that the PDP was on the right track.

With the region’s leadership pledging their commitment, the PDP is looking to strengthen its base and reestablish itself as a formidable political force in Nigeria.

