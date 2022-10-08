The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has told the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, to either resign or drop his ego and beg if he wants to retain his position.

Ortom said this on Friday at an emergency Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said the party chairman promised to quit if a northerner emerged as the party’s presidential candidate, but that he had reneged on the promise.

He said: “I have offered two options: it’s either you resign or plead and beg people to understand you as the national chairman.

“You said it yourself.

“Nobody compelled you.

“This is my position.

“The national chairman told the whole world that he would resign if a northern candidate emerged.

“But today, a northern candidate emerged.

“So the question I’m asking is: Where is your integrity if you don’t resign?

“But there are many ways of doing it: If you plead or beg, if you seek the understanding of people to accept you the way you are so that we win (the election).

“You have the honour to convince them, not to say your tenure is four years and so you cannot resign.”