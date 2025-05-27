PDP crisis: Lamido calls for Wike’s expulsion from party

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a disaster who should be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido said this in a telephone interview in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that although he remains a member of the PDP, a party he helped form, he has taken the painful but necessary decision to abstain from leadership meetings as long as Wike and Ex-Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, remain a member of the Board of Trustees.

The former governor wondered why Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who was rejected by his zone, the party’s governors, and the Board of Trustees (BoT), should be imposed on the party as National Secretary.

Responding to a question on Wike’s role in the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat, Lamido said, “Well, what can one really say? This is just the drama of Nigerian politics.

“Here is someone who was honoured by the PDP, brought into relevance by the PDP, and now turns around to fight the very party that made him.

“Wike is, quite frankly, a disaster. What he has done is un-African and un-Nigerian.

“I don’t understand how someone, simply because of his own ambition, can take things so personally and act so destructively.

“There used to be a party culture that prioritized collective good — something altruistic — but that seems lost now.

“To seal the PDP secretariat — a party that produced you, nurtured you — no matter your grievances, no matter your bitterness, it’s like destroying your own home.

“He claims he financed the party. But is it wrong for a son to take care of his own mother? Does it now mean the mother must submit to the son and take orders from him simply because he’s providing her clothing?

“Wike is thinking in a very warped way. He lacks the values and traditions that define our political culture.

“I’m glad, however, that President Tinubu intervened. The office was reopened by his order.

“The very man Wike is trying to please by destroying his own political family is the one saying, “No, you can’t do that.

“So, in a way, Tinubu has exposed him — showing that Wike is unreliable, without tradition, without pedigree. And now, Tinubu too may likely abandon him very soon.”

Lamido recalled his time as National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), when the party was compelled to sanction one of its powerful members, the late Senator Arthur Nzeribe, for undermining the party.

He said, “During our time, the party (SDP) was supreme. It held full authority, and everyone respected it, whether in the North, South, East, or West.

“Anyone — no matter how influential — who crossed the party line would be sanctioned.

“Today, people openly working against the PDP are still being tolerated.

“Someone like Wike, who claims to love the PDP but is clearly undermining it, should be expelled by the NWC. Why hasn’t that happened?

“Look at the Board of Trustees (BOT). People like Ortom, who declared support for Obi in 2023, are still members.

“That’s why I’ve said I will not attend any PDP meeting unless Wike is expelled and people like Ortom are removed from the BOT.

“I remain a PDP member, but I will not participate in party functions or answer calls to meetings while these individuals remain in leadership.

“How can I sit with someone like Ortom in the BOT to discuss the future of PDP? Or someone like Anyanwu, who is rejected in his own zone and now being imposed by another zone? These are impostors.”

