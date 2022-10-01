PDP crisis: Group demands sack, investigation of Arapaja, Orbih, Affah-Attoe, others for anti-party activities

A pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the umbrella of “Coalition for Good Governance” has demanded the immediate sack of the five members of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party over alleged anti-party activities

The affected NWC members are Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja; the National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih; the National Vice Chairman (South West), Olasoji Adagunodo; National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa and the National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe, respectfully.

This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator; Mallam Muhammad Suleiman; General Secretary, Owolabi Adebola; and National Publicity Secretary; Ephraim Obinna which was made available to news men in Abuja

The group while condemning the alleged bribery and inducement of the members of the NWC levelled against the National Chairman of the Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu demanded for thorough investigation of the affected party members .

The group accused the officials of working for a desperate selfish interest, to orchestrate damaging narratives aimed at bringing the PDP to public disrepute and truncate its fortune in the 2023 general election.

The statement read, “In the bid to foist a negative storyline on the party, these apparently compromised national officers, yielded to the enemies of the party by falsely presenting their housing allowances, their legitimate entitlement duly approved and paid to national officials and staff of the party to the public as bribe.

“We have been reliably informed that this is part of the well-funded furtive scheme targeted not at the National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu but to destabilize the PDP, derail its presidential campaign and frustrate the deserving victory of our presidential candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

“We have also received information of how huge sums of money exchanged hands to prosecute to bring the PDP to public opprobrium a day after the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council.

“The action of these national officers amounts to serious betrayal of trust, gross misconduct, abuse of office and unpardonable anti-party activity in violation of Section 58 (1) of the Constitution of the PDP, 2017 (as amended).

“This is especially as these national officers are part of the National Working Committee which approved the funds in line with the already established terms and conditions of service of staff and principal officers of the party.

“In this regard, we call for the immediate investigation into the financial activities of these officials following allegations that they were heavily bribed to execute such a despicable scheme against the party and our presidential candidate.

“We call for a scrutiny of their bank records following findings that they received their housing allowances since September 14, 2022 and utilized it for the designated purpose. An investigation should ascertain who raise the funds they returned after spending their housing allowances.

“This is especially given allegations that these party officials disclaimed and returned the housing allowance after huge sums exceeding the housing allowances were reportedly paid into their accounts by agents of a particular state governor to work against the party.

“Consequently, we call for immediate resignation, suspension and investigation of these national officers of our party for anti-party activity and attempt to scuttle our presidential campaign.

“Moreover, since his election as Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja has taken no steps to unite and stabilize the party in the South. Rather he allowed disunity to fester in such a manner that threatens the existence of the party in the region. He is a huge liability to our party and having been exposed should resign forthwith.

“In the same vein the National Vice Chairman, (South South) Dan Orbih has continued to demonstrate serious disloyalty and lack of capacity for leadership, he has reduced his office to an annex of a particular State Governor. He has not demonstrated desired qualities of a leader and as such should resign.

“Similarly, the National Woman Leader, Prof. Affah-Attoe has not demonstrated the desired capacity to mobilize our women for the 2023 general elections. She lacks vision and cannot command the support and loyalty of the women. She should therefore resign and allow a more vibrant person to provide leadership for our women.

“Finally, we call on all members and teeming supporters of our Party to remain focused and not allow our Party to be distracted by sponsored antics by such unpatriotic individuals.”