PDP crisis: G5 members storm Lagos for meeting with Bode George

Members of the G5 of the Peoples Democratic Party are already in Lagos for a meeting with a top chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George.

The Eagle Online learnt that members of the G5, who arrived Lagos on Sunday night, will meet George on Sunday.

The G5 is made up of the Governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; and Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the five Governors, who left Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Saturday after the inauguration of the PDP campaign in the state, have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party since the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

They are insisting that Northerners cannot be both the presidential candidate and National Chairman of the party at the same time.

They are thus calling for the resignation of Iyorcha Ayu as the party’s National Chairman.

The meeting, with Chief George, it was learnt, will hold from 9am.





