PDP Crisis: Anyanwu kicks as BoT affirms Ude-Okoye as National Secretary

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, one of the contenders for the position of National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected the directive from the Board of Trustees (BoT) for the National Working Committee (NWC) to swear in his rival, Sunday Ude-Okoye.

In his reactions, Anyanwu cited the ongoing court case and the expiration of the tenures of about 80% of the BoT members who attended the meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

He also pointed out that he was not invited to the meeting, nor was the National Chairman, who is also a member of the BoT.

“I’m a member of the BoT, I was not invited to the meeting, and neither was the National Chairman.

“This shows a lot. In any case, the tenure of about 80% of those at the meeting expired in October last year. They are also aware that this matter is in court.

“Even Chairman Wabara, who was taken to court, sent a representative. Their advice is just that—advice, and it cannot be taken seriously,” Anyanwu stated

The BoT had previously directed the NWC to swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary, in line with the judgment of the Enugu High Court, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

This decision was made following an emergency meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who read the communiqué, emphasized that the board had thoroughly considered the matter and adopted the recommendations of the Saminu Turaki-led committee.

Wabara noted that the committee had examined the court judgments on the dispute between Senator Anyanwu and Hon. Ude-Okoye over the National Secretary position.

In its resolutions, the BoT affirmed its position as a key organ of the PDP and highlighted its constitutional authority to ensure the highest standards of morality within the party.

The board recognized Hon. Sunday Ude-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary and charged the NWC to immediately swear him in.

The BoT also called on all party organs, stakeholders, and members to adhere to the judgment of the Court of Appeal regarding the position of National Secretary.

They commended the efforts of the PDP Governors’ Forum, NWC, and South East Executive Committee in upholding the party’s constitutional provisions.

In his opening remarks, Wabara stated that the PDP remains the party of choice for Nigerians, stressing the importance of unity and concerted efforts to address the challenges facing the party.

He also mentioned the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for March 13, 2025, as a crucial platform for shaping the future of the party and the country.

Also Read

Wabara said, “We must also acknowledge the unfortunate incidents that took place during our last BoT meeting. These incidents were largely due to inadequate security at the party headquarters.

“As a result, and after thorough consideration, the BoT has resolved that until the security situation is effectively addressed, its subsequent meetings will be held outside of the party secretariat.

“The safety of our members and the integrity of our discussions must never be compromised.

“We call on the party leadership to urgently take necessary steps to rectify this situation so that our secretariat remains a safe and secure place for future discussions,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Wabara reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to democratic governance and national unity, positioning the party as the leading force for progress and prosperity in Nigeria.

It is pertinent to note that Senator Anyanwu, who was the PDP candidate in the 2023 governorship election, had previously held onto his position as National Secretary.

However, PDP stakeholders in the South East, in a meeting in Enugu, resolved to nominate Ude-Okoye as his replacement, arguing that the position belonged to the zone.

The meeting was attended by prominent party figures, including BoT Chairman Senator Wabara, BoT Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi, and former governors.

Post Views: 24