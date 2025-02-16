PDP cries out over alleged plot by APC to destabilise opposition

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has alleged a desperate bid by the ruling All Progressives Congress to destroy the party in order to entrench totalitarianism.

According to the PDP, as part of this bid, the APC was working in cahoots with its agents within its ranks to promote a narrative that its electoral guidelines have been compromised through forgery.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ologunagba said this in response to reports that some of the party’s officials were invited for questioning over the alleged case of forgery.

He said, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to sensational and misleading reports in a section of the media suggesting that its Primary Election Guidelines have allegedly been compromised by forgery.

“The PDP states in clear and unequivocal terms that its Primary Election Guidelines as approved by the party have not by any means whatsoever been compromised by forgery as being peddled in the said reports.

Also Read:

“The PDP has however been made aware that the misleading reports are at the instance of certain resentful individuals who, as agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are desperately seeking ways to create a scandal, discredit the integrity of PDP’s internal processes and bring the Party to public ridicule.

“Our party is shocked by the level of desperation being displayed by these individuals reportedly with the backing of a particular top official in the APC administration who had on several occasions vowed to destroy the PDP to enable the APC entrench a totalitarian and oppressive one-party system in our nation to the resentment and detriment of Nigerians.

“The PDP has also been made aware of the involvement of these disgruntled individuals in inducing disagreements in some chapters as well as the intimidation, threats and police harassment of some officials, staffs and members of the Party.

“Our party is appalled by the scandalous and reprehensible attempt by these desperate individuals to drag the police and a magistrate Court in Abuja into the Party’s internal affairs despite pronouncement of various Courts of higher hierarchy including the Supreme Court stating that issues touching on the nomination of candidates for elections are strictly internal affairs of political parties over which the courts have no jurisdiction.

“The PDP remains strong, undeterred and will continue to firmly resist any onslaught or machination by anti-people forces who are seeking to destabilize our Party, emasculate opposition, undermine the nation’s democracy and instill an oppressive one-party regime against the Will of the people.

“Our Party reassures all members and teeming supporters that its Primary Election Guidelines have not been compromised by forgery and such reports of forgery should therefore be disregarded.”

Post Views: 3