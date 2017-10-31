PDP convention: Makarfi determined to ensure level playing field – Insider

The Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, is determined to ensure a level playing field at the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

A PDP stalwart, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, said Makarfi has refused to give in to pressure for him to micro zone the chairmanship slot meant for the South because of his determination to ensure fairness to all as well as remain faithful to the decision of the Port Harcourt, Rivers State convention of the party, which was what gave birth to the caretaker committee itself.

While reacting to insinuations that he has microzoned the PDP chairmanship slot to any particular zone in the South, Makarfi told stakeholders as widely reported recently: “I want to make one thing categorically clear that it is very unfair insinuation. Some people think that I as the chairman of the caretaker committee should assume the power that we don’t have.

“We have no power beyond the convention, and I want to remind all of us that, the only thing convention did was to zone two positions, and as chairman or caretaker committee, you cannot go beyond that.

“But to assume that the chairman of the caretaker committee to exercise power that he doesn’t have, and start dishing out orders, that will be undemocratic and will have no basis or foundation in our constitution.”

The insider said by this declaration, the caretaker chairman simply threw the PDP national chairmanship race open for all aspirants from the South

The PDP insider, who spoke on Tuesday, said he was not surprised the way Makarfi spoke.

He said: “Given his antecedents, Makarfi has always been a fair-minded person.

“And that is what he wants all the aspirants to understand.

“Through his recent pronouncement, Makarfi has shown to all that he is a leader every tendency of the party can trust.

“Contrary to the impression being created, Makarfi is not desirous of imposing anyone on the party.

“He has rebuffed several pressures to support or endorse any particular aspirant or zone from the South for the chairmanship position.

“Makarfi has chosen to be fair to all so that whoever becomes the chairman will be a product of a clean process.”

Insiders believe that given the factional crises that rocked party since it lost the 2015 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress, Makarfi is determined to ensure a united front ahead of 2019.

It is said that he wants to put an end to impunity and imposition of candidates, which rocked the party in the past.

The insider said: “No such thing will be allowed to rear their ugly heads again in the party.

“Also he is said to have reasoned that the choice of an acceptable national chairman through a fair and transparent process is a necessary first step.”