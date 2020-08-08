Augustine Nnamani has been returned unopposed as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State for another four years.

Nnamani and other members of the party’s executive in the state were returned during the PDP Congress held in the state on Saturday after the first tenure elapsed.

He polled 2,383 votes of the 2,808 votes cast by the delegates at the state congress.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Ibrahim Umar, declared Nnamani and others as executives of Enugu State PDP for the next four years.

Umar said: “For polling the highest vote in this election and with the power conferred on me as the chairman of the electoral committee, I, therefore, declare all the executives of PDP returned for the next four years.”

Other members of the executive include Innocent Ezeoha as Deputy Chairman, Cletus Akalusi as Secretary, Patty Okoh Youth Leader and Vera Ezeugwu as the Woman Leader among others.

The Congress was attended by the state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo; former Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu; and the representative of Enugu North Senatorial District, Chief Chukwuka Utazi.

Others included members of the Federal House of Representatives from the state and the state Assembly members, led by its Speaker, Edward Ubosi, 17 Local Government chairmen and other stakeholders.