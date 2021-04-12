The embers of disagreement between former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, seemed to be permanently quenched on Monday when the former declared his submission to the leadership of the latter.

Speaking at the Wocdiff Centre, Osogbo, venue of the Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fayose acknowledged, “The Governor of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, my brother, my friend and by the grace of God, our leader.”

The ex-Ekiti State governor also apologised to members of the party not in his faction for all they have all gone through over the years.

“I and Seyi Makinde are one from the beginning,” Fayose said, praying that the tenure of Makinde as the party leader in the South-West will usher the PDP into a season of great accomplishments.

“Nothing lasts forever, if I offend anybody, I apologise,” he added.

Of late, the leadership of the South-West arm of the PDP had been embroiled in crisis with Fayose and Makinde at the centre of the ruckus.

Makinde, a first term governor, is the only PDP governor in the South-West zone while the other five states in the region are ruled by the governors of the All Progressives Congress.

The leadership tussle between Makinde and Fayose had since generated verbal confrontations.

Fayose had threatened to “work against” Makinde in the 2023 elections if the Oyo governor continues to “disrespect” him.

However, the party last Wednesday called a meeting and settled the differences between Makinde and Fayose.