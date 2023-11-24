PDP congratulates Governor Oborevwori on victory, extends olive branch

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his Appeal Court victory.

The PDP message was contained in a statement by its Delta chapter Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza in Asaba.

Osuoza described the Friday victory as well-deserved, while urging the opposition party to end litigation henceforth and join the governor to build the State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oborevwori winner of the March 18 governorship poll in Delta, against his closest rival, former Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) among other candidates.

PDP also assured that the appeal court victory is another step toward ensuring the steady and continuous implementation of the M.O.R.E Agenda for the people of Delta.

The statement reads: “Your Excellency, our leader, it is with unreserved joy, pride and satisfaction, that the entire PDP family in Delta, offer our hearty congratulations to you, on your well-deserved victory at the Court of Appeal.

“We applaud the judiciary once again for their learned, articulate and well-delivered judgement.

“This is a further affirmation of what we had already stated categorically and without equivocation, that the PDP overwhelmingly won the 2023 Delta governorship election and Oborevwori is undoubtedly, the duly elected governor of Delta.

“While we recognize the fact that our petitioners have the freedom of choice to pursue their legal convictions to whatever conclusion they may have envisioned;

“We still wish, with the best intentions, to offer our olive branch and hand of fellowship by urging them to reconsider any further challenge, after this Appeal Court verdict, to avoid frittering extra resources in these very hard times.”

PDP noted that Oborevwori had started so well and exhibited impressive governance and excellent leadership skills since assuming office.

The reads further: “Oborevwori is greatly buoyed now to continue the fine work of delivering the dividends of democracy to our people.

“And as a responsible and people oriented party, it is our utmost desire to carry all people of Delta along in the collective effort to ensure the best for our state.

“The governor has already and amply demonstrated his large-hearted, all encompassing and accommodating politics without bitterness disposition for all to see.

“It behoves on all true, patriotic and well meaning people of Delta to eschew further political acrimony and join hands with the governor to consolidate on the delivery of the M.O.R.E Agenda in the interest of the people”

Reacting, the State APC Chairman, Omeni Sobotie in a telephone interview, told NAN that his party was yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court verdict.

Sobotie said: “we are waiting for the CTC of the Court of Appeal judgement and then we can react appropriately”.