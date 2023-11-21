PDP congratulates ex-President Jonathan at 66

The People’s Democratic Party has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan, as he marks his 66th birthday.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that Jonathan continued to stand out as a national icon of democracy and international statesman.

Ologunagba described Jonathan as a sincere, selfless, humble, courageous and patriotic leader.

He said that Jonathan as a product of the PDP, remained steadfast to his commitment towards the peace, unity, stability and development of the nation.

“Nigerians across all divides celebrate President Jonathan for his unwavering commitment in upholding democracy tenets of rule of law, separation of powers, constitutionally guaranteed freedom and rights of citizens, the principles of justice, equity and fairness.

“Dedication to free, fair and credible election in Nigeria in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP; credentials that are indelible in our national annals,” he said.

Ologunagba said that Jonathan was being celebrated for his efforts in strengthening the bond of unity, love, harmonious living, mutual respect and understanding among Nigerians as well as creating an atmosphere for free enterprise.

This, according to him, enabled the nation to thrive in all sectors under his watch.

He said that the PDP was proud of Jonathan’s unprecedented achievements and massive economic productivity in all sectors.

“The PDP relishes the fact that in recognition of his democratic credentials, Jonathan’s continues to be saddled with foreign engagements including superintending over election observation and peace negotiation missions across the globe where he excels to the admiration of all.

“The PDP family celebrates Jonathan on this auspicious occasion and prays to God to grant him more wisdom, good health and happiness in his service to our dear country and humanity,” he said.