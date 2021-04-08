The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated former President of the Senate, David Mark, as he attained the age of 73.

In a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja, the party said Senator Mark remained one of the leading lights of the nation.

Ologbondiyan said the selfless contributions of Mark toward the unity, stability and development of the country as an officer, military administrator, cabinet minister, lawmaker and a two-term president of the Senate stood him out as an exceptional patriot.

He recalled Mark’s political sagacity as president of the Senate in pulling the nation from the brinks of constitutional crisis.

The national publicity secretary also recalled how he ensured a stable polity, massive economic development, national cohesion and constitutional order that characterised the PDP administration at that time.

Ologbondiyan wished Mark, an elder statesman and prominent member of the Board of Trustees, well on his birthday and prayed God to bless him with many more years in good health for the benefit of the nation.