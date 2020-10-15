The Peoples Democratic Party has condoled with Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the passage of his mother, Madam Omojolagbe Makinde, who died at the age of 81 on Thursday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, said that the PDP National Working Committee sent the condolence on behalf of its National Executive Committee and entire PDP family to the Makinde family.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was grieved over the death of the great personality, whom he described as the Matriarch of the Makinde family.

He said the loss came at the time Oyo State and the nation needed her prayers, intercessions and wise counsel the most.

“Madam Makinde was a rare gem, an exceptionally resourceful, upright, straightforward and patriotic Nigerian, who sacrificially committed her life toward the good, welfare and development of others rather than herself.

“Although we deeply mourn at this point, our party draws solace from the fact that she lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our nation a patriot in Gov. Makinde.

“Indeed, Gov. Makinde’s exceptional commitment to duty, forthrightness in governance, love for his people and Nigerians at large, all stem from the tutelage and nurturing he received from his mother.”

Ologbondiyan said that the party indeed identified with Makinde and the Makinde family at their moment of grief.

“We also commiserate with the government and people of Oyo State and pray God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, particularly given that she now rests in the bosom of her Lord and creator.”