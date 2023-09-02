PDP condemns sacking of Abia civil servants by Otti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State Chapter has condemned what it termed the unconscionable and inconsiderate sack of Abia civil servants by Governor Alex Otti led Labour Party (LP) government.

The party said that a memo from the office of the Abia State Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, addressed to all Commissioners, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff to the governor and other key officers and heads of parastatals and agencies of Abia State government on the sack issue caught its attention.

The PDP said it was shocking to see that the memo to sack Abia workers conveyed the approval by Governor Otti to sack all staff employed in the Abia State public service from January 2023 till date, with immediate effect.

The party said it is against such a move especially in this dire economic situation as the sack is one too many and it has become the stock in trade of Governor Otti to sack workers, albeit boastfully, since he assumed office.

Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary alleged that Otti had once boasted to have sacked 7000 workers from the Abia Civil Service, stressing that such actions are anti-people.

“We are worried that rather than open up the economy of the State to engage more people into the productive sector, he is unleashing unemployment in the State and this has the potential to cause a spike in insecurity in the State, even as he has refused to disclose how he intends to spend the monetary and material components of the N5n palliative given to Abia and other States of the federation to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

“Abia PDP calls on Alex Otti to have a rethink of the mass sack and consider the adverse effects it would have on the affected families, most of whom have children and dependents who rely on them for survival.”