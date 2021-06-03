The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the gruesome murder of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Christopher Dega, Senior Special Adviser on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State by gunmen in Jos, Plateau State.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday said it was alarmed over the sad news.

Ologbondiyan described the killing as barbaric as well as ominous, given the recent attempts on the life of Ortom by terrorists and bandits marauding various parts of Benue.

He described the slain Dega as a very patriotic Nigerian and dutiful aide, who gave his all in the service of his fatherland and his home state, Benue.

Ologbondiyan urged the police to immediately go into action and follow the leads to apprehend and bring the assailants and their backers to justice.

Ologbondiyan also called for more decisive steps to end activities of terrorists, bandits and vandals in the country.

He added: “The PDP commiserates with Ortom, the Dega family as well as the government and people of Benue.”

Ologbondiyan also prayed God to give all the fortitude to bear the sad episode in the national life.