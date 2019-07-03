The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has condemned alleged action of Senator Elisha Abbo in a Closed Circuit TV footage assaulting a lady.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the party’s attention had been drawn to a CCTV footage relating to allegations of malfeasance by Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, elected on the party’s platform.

It stated: “The PDP, as a law-abiding and upstanding party, detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it.

“Our party is also shocked that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected.”

Ologbondiyan said that though the alleged action was a personal conduct of an individual which had no bearing with the culture of the party, the PDP however held that no responsible person would condone such an attitude.

It added: “In the light of this, the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summons Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members.

“In the same vein, the party has taken note of the immediate action taken by the senate.”

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP at all levels of engagement, is reputed for her utmost respect and commitment towards the rights, safety and well-being of the citizens, particularly women and “cannot tolerate any callous assault on any Nigerian”.

He assured Nigerians that the PDP would always stand on the side of justice.

He added that the party would never spare a thought in taking action on any of its members found wanting, particularly those elected or appointed into public offices.