PDP condemns assassination attempt on its Anambra governorship candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the assignation attempt on its November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, demanding immediate arrest of the assailants and their sponsors.

The party made the condemnation in a statement issued to newsmen by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ologunagba urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately apprehend the assailants and their sponsors, while also beefing up security around the PDP candidate ahead of the election.

Gunmen reportedly ambushed and opened fire on Ezenwafor in Abuja while he was returning from an appointment.

Ologunagba said that after a critical analysis of the violent incident, the PDP believed that certain interests who, ostensibly being uncomfortable with the growing popularity of the PDP candidate ahead of the election, made the attempt on his life.

He said: “Our party has also been made aware of other plots by some anti-democratic elements in Anambra to commence a series of smear campaigns against Ezenwafor following the failure of the assassination plot.”

Also Read

He described the attack as another sad commentary on the alarming level of insecurity in the country.

He added: “In any event, our clear message to the assailants and their sponsors is that they have and will continue to fail in their evil machination as the PDP candidate is divinely destined.

“Our candidate enjoys the support of the people and will surely emerge victorious in the election.”

Ologunagba advised Ezenwafor not to be discouraged by the attack, stating that Anambra State remains a home to the PDP.

He said that no amount of attack, smear campaign or propaganda would sway the resolve of the PDP and people of Anambra State to elect a transparent, humane, people-oriented and result-driven administration on the platform of the PDP.

Post Views: 17