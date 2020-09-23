The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, commiserated with former state governor, Ayodele Fayose over the death of his elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

The party, in its condolence letter signed by its Chairman, Bisi Kolawole, prayed God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

Fayose had, on Monday, announced the death of his elder sister through his Tweeter handle, describing the deceased as “God-fearing”.

“On behalf of my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.

“We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God-fearing and exemplary life that you lived. May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace,” Fayose had said in the tweet.

The PDP’s condolence letter personally addressed to Fayose said, “We received with shock, the unexpected departure of the sister of our leader, Mrs Moji Ladeji, nee Fayose, to eternity and wish to express our heartfelt sympathy for the painful exit of the virtuous woman.”

It called on the family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life.

The party said that the loss of a loved one was always a very painful experience and that only those who had experienced it could describe the feelings.

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State prays that the Almighty will console and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Life is not only about how long you live, but the most important thing is how productive you lived your life, and the positive impact you were able to make on the lives of people around you.

“That is what people will remember you for and say about you.

“This was a woman whom many described as a beautiful soul, who showed unconditional love to her family and friends.

“She was a free-spirit, who could give anything for the comfort of her husband, family and children.

“Your Excellency, although we feel your pains, we can only express our sympathy to you and all the bereaved.

“It is, however, your duty to summon courage by living up to your name: “Peter the Rock”.

“Stand firm to assure and encourage the rest of the family,” the party counselled the former governor.