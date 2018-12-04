PDP chieftain in Adamawa,Tahir, defects to APC

Alhaji Sa’ad Tahir, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa, has defected to All Progressive Congress.

Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa confirmed the development during the inauguration of Menene Buhari-Bindow Ne 2019, North-East Campaign Office on Tuesday in Yola.

Bindow said that the defection of the former PDP governorship aspirant together with some stalwarts of PDP in the state was a sign of victory for APC come 2019 general elections.

He said: “Today, I am announcing the decampment of my brother, Alhaji Sa’ad Tahir, the PDP governorship aspirant in the recent party’s primaries.

“Tahir has returned home and he is highly welcome.”

He said the APC in the state would fix a date to organise a befitting reception for the defectors.

In his remarks, Tahir, who was also the deputy to former governor, Bala Ngillari, said that he was now politically comfortable in the new party he had joined.

Tahir said that APC- led administration would be a party to beat in the 2019 elections, assuring Governor Bindow that he and his supporters would do everything possible to ensure APC’s win in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, Alhaji Mansur Toungo, an APC chieftain, said that the office was dedicated to the Buhari and Bindow 2019 campaign.

Toungo said that the office would serve as a Centre for Excellence from where North-East campaign activities would be carried out and monitored.