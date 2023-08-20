PDP chieftain drags Acting Chairman, others to court

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Daboikiabo Warmate, has filed a suit against the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, over alleged negligence of party constitution.

The leader of the Concerned PDP League sued the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee also.

The suit came in as an Originating Summons, Motion on Notice and Affidavit of Urgency marked: FCT/HC/GAR/CU/417/2023, FCT/HC/GAR/M/1068/2023 and RN 12936423.

Warmate alleged that the acting chairman, NWC and NEC negligently and flagrantly disrespected, disregarded and jettisoned section 31 subsection 4 of the PDP 2017 constitution as amended.

He said the section states: “The NEC shall meet at least once in every quarter at the instance of the National Chairman or at the request of two-third of its membership, who shall notify the Chairman at least seven days prior to the meeting; and an emergency meeting may be summoned by the National Chairman having regard to all the circumstances of the agenda.”

He alleged that since the 97th NEC meeting held on September 8, 2022, no such meeting has taken place again.

He said based on the Gregorian calendar, three months makes one quarter and there are 12 months, making four quarters in a year.

He, therefore, sought for an order restraining 1st to 3rd defendants, that is the acting chairman, NWC and NEC, from carrying out any further activities of the party.

He also sought an order for a NEC meeting within seven days to elect or appoint, fill or to ratify the position of the Acting capacity of the National Chairman to a substantive National Chairman and National Secretary and other party officials whose positions are vacant.

He further sought an order of court directing the 1st to 3rd defendants to pay N5 million as cost of action and various expenses incurred in the course of the case.

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge.