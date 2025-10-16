PDP chairmen suspend forum leader over attempt to stop convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Forum of Chairmen has suspended Austine Nwachukwu and Amah Nnana, both state chairmen of Imo and Abia States respectively over their recent action to obtain a court injunction to halt the party’s planned national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The forum also expressed confidence in the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference after the meeting at the national headquarters of the party, the acting Chairman of the Forum and Edo State Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, expressed the forum’s support for the party to organise a successful national convention to reposition the party.

Aziegbemi said 28 members of the forum at the meeting discussed issues concerning the party and its forthcoming national convention.

He said that the forum resolved to strengthen the party and support its leadership to ensure the emergence of a new leadership that would lead the PDP to reclaim power at the federal level.

He disassociated the forum from individuals that dragged the party to court to stop its forthcoming national convention, saying: “We can’t be used to bring down this party.”

Reading the forum’s communiqué, Aziegbem expressed grave concern over the activities of certain individuals within the PDP, who allegedly act in concert with external interests to derail the party’s national convention.

The communique said: “Specifically, the forum condemned the actions of Nwachukwu and Nnana who recently sought a court injunction to halt the convention.

“Their actions were unanimously described as a betrayal of the party’s unity and collective resolve.

“Consequently, the forum resolved to suspend both members from the body and appointed Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Edo PDP, as the new Chairman of the forum.”

Aziegbemi alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not want PDP to have an elective convention.

He said that the forum condemned the “undemocratic, desperate, and systematic efforts to intimidate, harass, and coerce PDP leaders, including governors, senators and members of the National and State Assemblies, into defecting.

“The Forum described these acts as an assault on democracy, warning that the ruling party’s conduct is a dangerous step toward establishing a de facto one-party state, which Nigerians must collectively resist,” he said.

Aziegbemi, who stressed the need for the unity and preparedness of the party, called on all party members, supporters, and stakeholders across the country to remain calm, united, and steadfast.

He pledged the forum’s continued cooperation with the party’s national leadership as it undertakes deliberate, strategic steps to strengthen the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.