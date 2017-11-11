PDP chairmanship: Daniel visits Babangida again in Minna

As part of his nationwide campaign tour on his ambition to become the next National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Gbenga Daniel again on Saturday visited a former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in his home in Minna, Niger State.

Daniel had earlier visited Babangida in his house prior to embarking on a nationwide tour.

During the last visit, Babangida described Daniel as his Chairman in waiting and urged other members to support his candidature.

The latest visit was however part of Otunba Daniel’s determination to visit the party leaders and delegates across the nation on his ambition.

While receiving the leading aspirant for the PDP National Chairmanship position and his entourage, Babangida expressed delight with the sophisticated campaign of the Daniel team as they criss-cross the length and breadth of the country and prayed for the success of what he described as an unprecedented campaign efforts.

The former President reiterated his earlier position that Daniel possesses all the qualities the party needed in a National Chairman, adding that he would bring in a fresh breadth of air into the largest political party in Africa if elected into the office.

General Babangida urged the party members to see Daniel’s ambition as selfless, while praying for his success in the National Convention of the party, which holds in Abuja on December 9, 2017.

In his response, Otunba Daniel promised to do his best to uplift the party and restore its lost glory if voted into office as its next National Chairman.

He emphasized that time had come to rescue the nation and its people from the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, which he said has not offered the people anything good in terms of leadership and development since they got to office in 2015.

The former governor of Ogun State was joined on the campaign tour of Niger State and the visit to the elder statesman by a three-time former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Sports, Alhaji Samaila Sambawa; a former Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Saleh Shehu; a former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jelili Kayode Amusan; and several others.

It will be recalled that while informing the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi through a letter dated October 31, 2017, Daniel said that he would be going on the tour ahead of the National Convention of the party slated for December 9, 2017.

According to him: “The purpose of the tour is to sensitize the people about the efficacy of our party while also meeting the delegates and Leaders of our Party Nationwide.

“The tour will commence in Sokoto where we will pay a courtesy call on the Sultan and seize the opportunity to celebrate with him on the 11th anniversary of his coronation.”

Daneil has since visited several states in the North, where he was warmly received by leaders and thousands of members of the party, who all promised to support him on his ambition.