PDP chairmanship: Caucus’ endorsement a right step – George

Chief Olabode George says his endorsement alongside two others aspiring to become the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party by the South West caucus of its Board of Trustees is in order.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the caucus had on November 3 endorsed George, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja for the party’s top position.

Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, who signed the document on behalf of other members of the caucus, said the decision was to ensure the South West produced the next chairman at the convention.

He said in arriving at the three candidates, the members considered such factors as acceptability, vision, experience, winning chances, educational exposure among others.

Oyedokun said the pruning of the aspirants to three was also to reduce election expenditure, avoid splitting of south west votes.

He said the ultimate objective was to arrive at a consensus candidate for the zone.

He, however, said the endorsement was done without prejudice to the right of other aspirants to contest.

Others in the South West eying the post are: former Ogun State Governor, Chief Gbenga Daniel; ex-Oyo State Governor, Senator Rasheed Ladoja; and a chieftain of the party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje.

George told NAN through his media aide, Uthman Shodipe, in Lagos on Monday that the South West BOT caucus intervention was a good step.

He said it would strengthen the chances of the South-West PDP to produce the next chairman.

George said the clear aim of the endorsement was to ensure the PDP got the quality leadership it deserved at the end of the day.

He said: “The South-West BOT intervention is a very significant step.

“It is a necessary and important move which is predicated on restoring order, establishing a coherent platform where the elders can speak collectively about what is fair and proper.

“You cannot have a strong South West presence in the Chairmanship race when everyone can basically jump into the fray, whether the person is qualified or not.

“We do not need a pliable and unassertive Chairman. We need an experienced and tested hand who will be devoted to the greater glory of our party.”

George said he remained the best candidate as he had the vision, the experience, maturity and ideas to galvanise the party to greatness.

NAN reports that the party will elect new national executive officers at its national convention on December 9.

NAN.